StormShroud drones to guard British fighter jets

The Royal Air Force has introduced a new generation of British-made drones known as “StormShroud,” designed to support frontline missions by jamming enemy radar and protecting crewed aircraft such as the Typhoon and F-35.

According to an official announcement, the StormShroud drone enters operational service on Friday, May 2, and is described as a high-end electronic warfare platform that will fly alongside Typhoon and F-35 aircraft. It is equipped with the BriteStorm signal jammer to disrupt radar systems from extended distances.

The drone has been developed and manufactured by Tekever, a British-Portuguese defense technology firm. The company has also announced a planned investment of £400 million ($530 million) in the UK over the next five years, aiming to create up to 1,000 highly skilled jobs.

The UK government said the RAF is investing £19 million ($25 million) in the StormShroud platform, supporting 200 engineering jobs at multiple sites across the country, including West Wales and Somerset. The drone is the first of a family of Autonomous Collaborative Platforms (ACPs) that will support unmanned and manned combat missions.

Previous versions of Tekever drones, including the AR3 and AR5, have flown over 10,000 hours in operational environments, including in support of Ukraine’s defense.

The Prime Minister visited a Leonardo UK site in the South East to inspect drone production and meet with engineers and apprentices.

The UK government reiterated its defense spending plan to reach 2.5% of GDP by 2027, citing investments like StormShroud as part of a broader effort to enhance national security, grow the defense industrial base, and respond to global threats.

The Ministry of Defence said the StormShroud’s rapid deployment reflects lessons learned from recent conflicts and marks a strategic upgrade in RAF capabilities.

StormShroud is intended to support suppression of enemy air defenses without putting pilots at risk, allowing RAF aircraft to engage targets with increased survivability and operational freedom.