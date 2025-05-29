South Korean Navy patrol plane crashes during training

A South Korean Navy P-3C maritime patrol aircraft crashed during a training mission on May 29 near the southeastern city of Pohang, according to military and emergency officials.

The aircraft, a U.S.-made Lockheed Martin P-3C Orion, went down around 1:50 p.m. local time, just seven minutes after taking off from a naval base in Pohang’s Nam-gu district.

The plane had four crew members onboard.

Witnesses reported heavy black smoke and flames rising from the crash site, which was located in a forested area near Sinjeong-ri.

Footage released by local media showed the aftermath of the crash, including visible fire damage and emergency responders at the scene. According to Yonhap News Agency, bystanders nearby were able to observe the blaze from several dozen meters away.

The South Korean Navy said in a statement that the aircraft had departed at 1:43 p.m. for a routine training exercise when it “crashed near the base for reasons yet to be determined.” No immediate details were released about the condition of the crew.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the platform is equipped with four turboprop engines and capable of deploying torpedoes, depth charges, and anti-ship missiles.

South Korea initially acquired eight P-3C aircraft and later added eight more upgraded P-3CK variants, modified by Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) from former U.S. Navy P-3B airframes. In total, sixteen aircraft have served in patrol roles across the East, West, and South Seas, with the P-3C earning a reputation as a capable “submarine killer.”

The Navy previously marked two decades of accident-free operations with the P-3C in 2005 and 2015. However, the crash this week coincides with the fleet’s 30th year in service. In 2017, a P-3CK mistakenly dropped six weapons, including Harpoon anti-ship missiles, due to crew error during a mission.

While the exact cause of this latest crash remains under investigation, defense analysts have pointed to the strain placed on the limited fleet. In contrast, Japan, for example, has operated more than 100 P-3C aircraft, offering broader coverage and more rotation opportunities for maintenance.