South Korea to launch new spy satellite

South Korea is preparing to launch its fourth military reconnaissance satellite later this month from U.S. soil, as part of a wider effort to strengthen its independent surveillance capabilities over North Korea, defense sources said Wednesday.

The launch is scheduled for April 22 (U.S. time) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, according to the sources. The satellite will carry a synthetic aperture radar (SAR), designed to provide high-resolution imagery regardless of weather or lighting conditions.

The Ministry of National Defense has not publicly confirmed the date, citing operational security, but noted the deployment is part of a five-satellite constellation aimed at enabling near-continuous observation of military activities in North Korea.

“The exact date and location of the launch may change depending on circumstances,” a source familiar with the project told Yonhap News Agency. If all goes as planned, the fourth satellite will join three others launched between December 2023 and late 2024.

The new space-based capability is intended to reduce Seoul’s long-standing dependence on American satellite intelligence. Once fully operational, the five-satellite system is expected to allow South Korea to monitor the Korean Peninsula at roughly two-hour intervals.

The planned expansion comes amid renewed tension on the peninsula. North Korea continues to test a range of short- and intermediate-range missiles, and satellite imagery suggests ongoing activity at its main nuclear test site.

South Korean defense officials have repeatedly stated that the surveillance constellation is intended to enhance early warning and response capabilities, not to provoke regional escalation.

The launch also reflects growing cooperation between Seoul and U.S. private aerospace companies. The upcoming mission will mark the fourth time South Korea has used a Falcon 9 launcher from a U.S. space facility to deploy its defense satellites.

South Korea has been accelerating investments in space and missile defense under its broader Defense Reform 2.0 agenda.

The ability to field persistent, independent reconnaissance assets is seen as a core element in the country’s evolving command-and-control structure, especially in a scenario where rapid reaction is critical.