South Korea sends K2 Black Panther tank to Peru

South Korea has shipped its K2 Black Panther main battle tank to Peru for display at the upcoming SITDEF 2025 defense exhibition.

According to exclusive reporting from defensa.com, the K2 arrived aboard the Marshall Islands-flagged vehicle carrier “Morning Pride” on March 17, accompanied by the K-877 8×8 armored command post vehicle.

Both platforms will be showcased at the 10th International Exhibition of Technology for Defense and Disaster Prevention (SITDEF), scheduled for April 24-27 at Army Headquarters in Lima.

The exhibition appearance signals Hyundai Rotem’s intent to market the K2 as a leading solution for Peru’s “New MBT Acquisition Program,” which remains in the early exploratory phase. Peru’s Ministry of Defense only recently formed a technical-operational study commission (CETO) in late November 2024 to assess market options and set pricing benchmarks.

The decision to transport the advanced South Korean platform to Peru suggests a calculated risk by Hyundai Rotem, aimed at making a strong first impression with military officials and decision-makers. While no formal tender has been issued, the demonstration aligns with South Korea’s broader push to expand its defense exports in Latin America.

The K2, manufactured by Hyundai Rotem, features a 120mm smoothbore gun, advanced fire control systems, and composite armor. It has seen combat deployment with the Republic of Korea Army and is currently in production for export to Poland.

Peru’s existing tank fleet primarily consists of aging Soviet-era T-55s, prompting ongoing discussions about modernizing its armored capabilities.

SITDEF 2025 is expected to draw international defense manufacturers and delegations from across the region. While participation alone does not guarantee a procurement outcome, the presence of South Korea’s most advanced tank is likely to influence future deliberations within Peru’s defense establishment.