South Korea offers UAE key role in KF-21 fighter program

By Dylan Malyasov
File photo by Alexander Kelly

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates are strengthening military ties through new agreements involving the Cheongung-II air defense system and the KF-21 fighter jet, according to South Korea’s Air Force.

On Tuesday, South Korean Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su held talks with Maj. Gen. Rashed Mohammed A. Al Shamsi, commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, at Air Force Headquarters in Gyeryong. The meeting, held 140 kilometers south of Seoul, focused on expanding bilateral defense cooperation.

According to a release from the South Korean Air Force, Lee reaffirmed support for the UAE’s ongoing integration of the Cheongung-II medium-range surface-to-air missile system, which Abu Dhabi purchased in 2022. The system is designed to intercept aircraft and ballistic missiles at ranges up to 40 kilometers.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding committing their air forces to regular consultations. On Wednesday, the partnership is expected to advance further as the two nations prepare to sign a letter of intent for comprehensive cooperation on South Korea’s next-generation KF-21 Boramae fighter jet.

The KF-21, which is currently in limited production, is scheduled to enter service with the South Korean Air Force in 2026. As noted by the Air Force, the agreement will grant UAE personnel access to air drills involving the KF-21 and allow them to observe operational units managing the platform.

Brig. Gen. Azzan Ali Abdulazeez Alsharhan Alnuaimi, head of the UAE’s Air Force Warfare Center, is expected to take part in a test flight aboard a KF-21 prototype during the signing event at Sacheon Air Base, approximately 290 kilometers south of Seoul.

Defense ties between Seoul and Abu Dhabi have grown in recent years, with both sides emphasizing the strategic value of technology-sharing and industrial cooperation. Al Shamsi is also scheduled to meet South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration Minister Seok Jong-gun on Thursday to discuss further collaboration in the arms sector, the Air Force said.

South Korea is increasingly positioning itself as a competitive supplier of advanced defense systems, and the UAE, a major regional buyer, has shown interest in expanding its partnerships beyond traditional Western vendors.

