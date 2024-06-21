Friday, June 21, 2024
Schiebel opens new facility in France

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo by Darby Dillon

The Austrian company Schiebel has established Schiebel Aéronaval SAS in Toulon, enhancing its support for the French Ministry of Armed Forces.

The facility will focus on the assembly and maintenance of the CAMCOPTER S-100 systems, which have been in service since 2012.

The new entity, located close to the French Navy, will provide localized support under a five-year contract awarded to Schiebel in 2023. The facility will also serve as a production and payload integration site for the evolving CAMCOPTER S-300.

Schiebel Aéronaval SAS will house a production and repair facility to handle the assembly and maintenance of the S-100 systems. The company will also include a training department to educate operators and maintenance technicians. Additionally, the facility will integrate the S-300, ensuring it remains at the forefront of unmanned aerial system technology.

Lubos Sramek, CEO of Schiebel Aéronaval SAS, expressed pride in establishing the facility in Toulon, emphasizing the strategic importance of proximity to the French Navy and industrial partners.

Founded in 1951 in Vienna, Schiebel Group specializes in the CAMCOPTER S-100 Unmanned Air System (UAS), which is used for both military and civilian applications. The S-100 can operate under various weather conditions and boasts a beyond-line-of-sight capability of up to 200 km.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

