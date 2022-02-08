Saab receives RBS 70 NG order from Argentina

Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab announced a contract with the Argentine Armed Forces for deliveries of RBS 70 NG – the latest generation of the RBS 70 man-portable air defense system.

As noted by the company, the Argentine Navy has been a user of the RBS 70 since 1984 and is now upgrading to the latest RBS 70 NG.

The contract entails a further expansion of the country’s usage of the RBS 70 NG system to the Air Force and to the Army. The RBS 70 NG systems, training simulators and missiles delivered, will therefore be used by the Argentine Army, Navy and the Air Force.

“We look forward to further strengthening the air defence of the Argentinian Armed Forces. With this capability they will have the most modern short-range air defence system on the market, with unjammable laser-guidance as well as an integrated night sight,” says Görgen Johansson, head of Saab’s business area Dynamics.

The RBS 70 system has an impressive track-record on the market with more than 1,600 launchers and over 17,000 missiles delivered to nineteen countries.