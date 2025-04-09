Russia’s much-hyped Su-75 may never fly, analyst warns

Russia’s much-hyped Su-75 “Checkmate” stealth fighter project may never make it off the drawing board, as sanctions, shifting military priorities, and a lack of foreign interest stall its development.

Unveiled in 2021 with fanfare as a cost-effective fifth-generation alternative to Western fighters like the F-35 and F-22, the Su-75 was designed to appeal to countries unable to purchase American aircraft due to budget or political limitations.

The concept envisioned a single-engine stealth jet with radar-evading design and modern avionics, intended for both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions.

But more than three years later, the aircraft remains little more than a mock-up. As noted by U.S. journalist Caleb Larson in a recent article for 19FortyFive, the Checkmate “is flying nowhere.”

Initial test flights were originally expected in 2023, but no flyable prototype has emerged. Russian defense industry insiders have offered only vague updates, while key deadlines have slipped repeatedly.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has redirected Moscow’s defense priorities. Instead of investing in high-cost aviation projects, the Kremlin has focused heavily on artillery, drones, and missile production — weapons systems in immediate demand on the battlefield.

Compounding the problem is Russia’s deepening isolation from global supply chains. Western sanctions have restricted access to essential components, including advanced microchips required for next-generation avionics and targeting systems.

Funding is also strained. The Russian government is reportedly diverting resources toward social payments and benefits for families of soldiers killed in Ukraine. That financial pressure has limited the defense sector’s ability to pursue long-term, high-tech projects.

Even potential export sales appear elusive. Countries with the resources to buy advanced fighters are choosing proven platforms such as the U.S.-made F-35. Meanwhile, states traditionally considered buyers of Russian equipment are hesitating, citing reliability concerns and the uncertain future of the Su-75.

According to Larson, “the engineering challenges of stealthily aviation technology, in tandem with Russian defense industry’s shift away from new projects to sustaining the offensive in Ukraine to meet more immediate needs and a lack of critical components due to a strict sanctions regime have all but killed the jet.”

In the end, Checkmate’s biggest opponent may not be a rival aircraft but the reality of Russia’s constrained economy, its isolated industry, and a war that continues to drain attention, capital, and credibility.