Russia’s artillery inflicts huge damage to Ukrainian Army

Russia is trying to beat down Ukrainian defenses and make incremental advances using the significant superiority of its artillery on the battlefield.

Now the superiority of Russian artillery is the only thing that stops the Ukrainian army from counterattacking. Moreover, the concentration of a large amount of artillery on a certain sector of the front allows the Russians to “break through” the Ukrainian defenses and go on the offensive.

Up to 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed or wounded each day in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, with 200 to 500 killed on average and many more wounded, a top Ukrainian official said on Wednesday.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

According to The Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian military and government officials are highlighting the fact that Ukrainian troops are trapped in an “artillery war” on critical frontlines and are at a distinct disadvantage in terms of artillery systems.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace also told Sky News in an interview on June 16 that Ukraine’s artillery is outnumbered 20 to 1 by Russia’s.

Neutralizing Russian artillery is vital if Ukraine is to halt Russia’s advance.

Currently, Ukraine has called on the west to supply 300 rocket launchers and 1,000 howitzers.

The maximalist request was made publicly by Mykhailo Podolyak, a key presidential adviser, on Twitter on Monday where he argued that Ukraine needed “heavy weapons parity” to defeat Russia and end the war.