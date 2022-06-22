Russians use newest 300mm missiles to attack Ukrainian cities

The Russian military fired a volley of the newest high-precision missile on Ukrainian cities in the Donetsk region, according to Ukrainian National Police officials.

The National Police has released photos showing the wreckage of Russian modern 9M544 guided missiles that were found in the Donetsk region in Donbas.

The 9M544 is the precision-strike version of Tornado-S rockets with the guidance and control 9B706 unit. This unit is transforming an unguided 300 mm rocket round into a guided munition.

According to Janes, the guided rockets have achieved an increase in range and accuracy over earlier types by equipping the nose module with cruciform aerodynamic rudders and integrating the 9B706 control system with onboard radio-electronic equipment.

The 9B706 uses the CH398M strapdown inertial navigation system (SINS), which receives data from angular velocity and linear acceleration sensors.

This is not the first time when the use of this munition by the latest Russian artillery systems in the East of Ukraine is recorded. The Kremlin is actively using Tornado-S systems to strike at Ukrainian targets, including with the use of cluster munitions.

The Tornado-S is one of the latest Russian artillery weapons systems.

The Tornado-S is the maximum powerful and customary lengthy-variety multiple rocket launcher within the international. This model is aimed at replacing the preceding technology of Russian a couple of rocket launchers, along with BM-21 Grad, BM-27 Uragan and BM-30 Smerch.

The Tornado-S machine is primarily based at the chassis of the MZKT-79306 8×8 military truck, which gives proper tactical mobility. it is equipped with a 300mm Upgraded BM-30 Smerch multiple Rocket Launcher Modules, which could fireplace all cutting-edge Smerch rockets, together with HE-FRAG, incendiary, thermobaric, cluster with anti-personnel or anti-tank mines.