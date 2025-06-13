Russian troops simulate invasion near NATO border

Russian forces and separatist troops in Transnistria have staged a large-scale reenactment of the 1944 Iași–Chișinău offensive—the Soviet operation that led to Romania’s occupation during World War II.

According to DefenseRomania, the event, held near Tiraspol in the demilitarized Security Zone on the banks of the Dniester River, has alarmed Moldovan authorities and raised questions about Moscow’s intentions toward NATO’s southeastern flank.

The display involved tanks, artillery, and military vehicles simulating the Soviet breakthrough against Axis forces that ultimately opened the Balkans to Soviet control. This was no historical commemoration, but “a military theater piece” carried out with live maneuver drills, pyrotechnics, and unmistakable messaging.

The Moldovan government strongly condemned the event. Officials in Chișinău described it as “a flagrant provocation” and a direct violation of agreements governing the Security Zone. Moldova’s request to send military observers was denied by both Russian and Transnistrian representatives, who blocked access and rejected oversight.

The exercise, which included 16 military vehicles and 13 artillery pieces, was designed to be visible and audible not just in Chișinău, but in Bucharest as well. The symbolism was deliberate: reenacting a Soviet operation that once dismantled Romania’s sovereignty and projecting that narrative from a region where Russian forces are already stationed.

According to Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean, Russia’s strategy is not merely conventional.

In an interview with the Financial Times on June 4, Recean warned that Moscow’s long-term goal is to expand its troop presence in Transnistria to as many as 10,000 personnel. The current Russian Operational Group (GOTR) in the region is estimated at 1,000 to 1,500 troops. Though not a formidable military presence by conventional standards, Recean said it plays a key role in hybrid operations.

Recean also accused the Kremlin of spending the equivalent of 1% of Moldova’s GDP in 2024 on political influence campaigns, including the illegal funding of parties and voter manipulation, aimed at toppling the pro-Western government. If successful, such efforts could pave the way for a Moldovan administration willing to “authorize” further Russian deployments in Transnistria.

Analysts see the simulated Iași–Chișinău operation as part of a dual-pronged approach: military signaling through force demonstrations and political destabilization through soft power tools. The combined objective, according to Chișinău, is to undermine Moldova’s sovereignty and apply pressure on both Ukraine’s rear and NATO’s eastern borders.

The event comes amid growing concern in the region over Russia’s intentions beyond Ukraine. NATO officials have repeatedly warned about Russia’s hybrid tactics targeting Moldova, the Western Balkans, and other vulnerable areas along the Alliance’s periphery.

On the ground, the sound of artillery echoing along the Dniester is more than a performance—it is a deliberate signal. The simulation of the 1944 campaign is not about honoring history, Chișinău says, but about rewriting the terms of current security in Eastern Europe.

For Romania and the NATO alliance, the message is clear: Russia is using both memory and firepower to test its adversaries’ resolve.