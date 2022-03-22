Russian soldiers looting Ukrainian military clothing warehouses

Russian invasion forces in recent weeks looted warehouses belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Southern region, journalist Yana Kholodna said on Tuesday.

She released some footage showing Russian soldiers wearing Ukrainian military boots Talan.

Talan’s boots have been in wide use for years in Ukrainian Army. The boots are made from nubuck leather to make them breathe easier and have uniquel design.

Soles are designed to cleanse themselves of dirt on the go, have better grip and make the wearer expend less energy while walking.

In addition, earlier a Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian army was detained, who was dressed in men’s shorts with the emblem of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“During a skirmish with the Russian troops, the 128th separate mountain assault brigade captured the head of the information and psychological counteraction group of the military unit 47084 of the Russian army,” said Kholodna.

Aslo she noted that during body searches, soldiers of the 128th brigade were surprised to find that Russian Lieutenant Colonel was wearing underwear and socks marked “Armed Forces of Ukraine”.

It has been repeatedly noted that the Russian army is experiencing serious difficulties in supplying its troops.