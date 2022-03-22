Russian soldier surrendered his tank to Ukrainian army

One operational main battle tank operated by Kremlin’s troops is now in the control of Ukrainian army after Russian soldier surrendered his combat vehicle.

Russian soldier surrendered his tank voluntarily to Ukraine’s forces, which saved his life, according to advisor at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs Victor Andrusiv.

“Misha [Russian soldier] received a very comfortable environment. He will also receive $10,000 after the war is over and possibly apply for citizenship,” said Andrusiv.

He also added that the Russian soldier decided to surrender the tank after one of the crew remained, and he could not return home, because his commander said, that he will shoot him and blame it on combat losses.

In addition, Ukroboronprom, an Ukraine’s central state arms company, has promised to pay up to $1 million in U.S. dollars for fighter jets and $500,000 for helicopters.

Ukroboronprom’s CEO Yuri Gusev made the offer on Facebook, asking that users share the post far and wide. The CEO says it will pay $1 million for “every combat-capable stolen or trophy” aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, and $500,000 for “every combat helicopter.”

Furthermore, TV presenter Maria Yefrosinina, who is an ambassador of the United Nations Population Fund in Ukraine, has announced an offer to Russian soldiers from the Ukraine Government, funded by the global IT community.

“The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the global IT community offer the Russian military [the opportunity] to surrender, get amnesty and earn money,” Yefrosinina wrote. “IT people from all over the world have collected millions of dollars and will continue to collect to pay the Russian military 5 million rubles in cryptocurrency to an account, or in cash.”

Under the terms of the offer, any Russian soldier who wishes may accept legal protection by Ukraine and start over comfortably.