Russian media showcases upgraded Uragan rocket system

Russian state media has released footage of the modernized BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in combat operations.

The Russian news agency TASS shared footage showing the 52nd Artillery Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) deploying the 9K57 Uragan MLRS from the Kursk border region.

The upgraded version of the Uragan has been outfitted with a new BAZ-69092 chassis, replacing the previous ZiL-135 platform, which had been in service for decades.

The modernized system features additional armor and protective countermeasures, aimed at mitigating the threat posed by Ukrainian attack drones. The modifications include enhanced shielding for the launch system and crew cabin, reflecting adaptations to the evolving battlefield environment.

The Uragan MLRS, originally developed in the late 1970s, remains one of Russia’s primary heavy rocket artillery platforms. Designed to launch 220mm rockets with high-explosive, incendiary, and cluster munition warheads, the system is intended for wide-area bombardment and counter-battery fire. It has a range of up to 35 kilometers, making it a key component of Russia’s artillery-based firepower strategy.

The shift to a new wheeled chassis improves mobility and deployment speed, allowing the system to relocate more efficiently after firing. The BAZ-69092 platform is more maneuverable than its predecessor, with better cross-country performance and higher payload capacity.

The addition of drone countermeasures indicates an awareness of the increasing effectiveness of Ukrainian unmanned aerial attacks, which have been responsible for numerous Russian artillery and logistics losses.