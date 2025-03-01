type here...

Russian media showcases upgraded Uragan rocket system

NewsArmyPhoto
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
TASS pic

Russian state media has released footage of the modernized BM-27 Uragan multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in combat operations.

The Russian news agency TASS shared footage showing the 52nd Artillery Brigade of the Russian Airborne Forces (VDV) deploying the 9K57 Uragan MLRS from the Kursk border region.

The upgraded version of the Uragan has been outfitted with a new BAZ-69092 chassis, replacing the previous ZiL-135 platform, which had been in service for decades.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The modernized system features additional armor and protective countermeasures, aimed at mitigating the threat posed by Ukrainian attack drones. The modifications include enhanced shielding for the launch system and crew cabin, reflecting adaptations to the evolving battlefield environment.

The Uragan MLRS, originally developed in the late 1970s, remains one of Russia’s primary heavy rocket artillery platforms. Designed to launch 220mm rockets with high-explosive, incendiary, and cluster munition warheads, the system is intended for wide-area bombardment and counter-battery fire. It has a range of up to 35 kilometers, making it a key component of Russia’s artillery-based firepower strategy.

TASS pic

The shift to a new wheeled chassis improves mobility and deployment speed, allowing the system to relocate more efficiently after firing. The BAZ-69092 platform is more maneuverable than its predecessor, with better cross-country performance and higher payload capacity.

TASS pic

The addition of drone countermeasures indicates an awareness of the increasing effectiveness of Ukrainian unmanned aerial attacks, which have been responsible for numerous Russian artillery and logistics losses.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US delays F-16V fighters delivery to Taiwan

Dylan Malyasov -
Taiwan’s long-anticipated delivery of 66 F-16V fighter jets from the United States has hit delays, with only a handful expected to arrive this year—far...

US Navy receives 200th GQM-163A Coyote from Northrop

Maritime Security

Kremlin: no Russian bombers destroyed, only damaged

Aviation

Roshel begins armored vehicle production in Ukraine

Army

Chinese-made air defense system debut in Namibia

Army

Preemptive Ukrainian strikes disrupt Russian launch plans

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.