Wednesday, August 4, 2021
type here...

Russian airborne troops receives new armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Daisuke Sato
Modified date:
Photo by Remdizel JSC

Russian airborne troops, also known as the Vozdushno-Desantnye Voyska (VDV), are set to get its first Typhoon K-4386 wheeled armoured vehicles with enhanced mine protection.

The RIA Novosti has reported that the new vehicle developed by the Remdizel JSC, with a capacity of 350 horsepower, is capable of speeds up to 100 kilometers per hour and has a power reserve of 1.2 thousand kilometers.

The vehicle has a V-shaped bottom side that is capable of withstanding the debris and ensuring effective energy dissipation. The vehicles are intended for running combat missions, carrying a crew and military freight as well as solution of the task of providing medical support.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Armoured vehicles can be operated and air-dropped in mountainous areas at a height of up to 4,500 m above sea level, with crossing passages up to 4,650 m.

Photo by Remdizel JSC

It is clarified that the first batch of the newest armored vehicle will go to the troops in the near future. The second part will be delivered to the customer in 2022.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Daisuke Sato
Daisuke Sato is defense reporter, covering the Asia-Pacific defense industrial base, defense markets and all related issues.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2021 Defence Blog - online military magazine