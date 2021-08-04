Russian airborne troops receives new armored vehicles

Russian airborne troops, also known as the Vozdushno-Desantnye Voyska (VDV), are set to get its first Typhoon K-4386 wheeled armoured vehicles with enhanced mine protection.

The RIA Novosti has reported that the new vehicle developed by the Remdizel JSC, with a capacity of 350 horsepower, is capable of speeds up to 100 kilometers per hour and has a power reserve of 1.2 thousand kilometers.

The vehicle has a V-shaped bottom side that is capable of withstanding the debris and ensuring effective energy dissipation. The vehicles are intended for running combat missions, carrying a crew and military freight as well as solution of the task of providing medical support.

Armoured vehicles can be operated and air-dropped in mountainous areas at a height of up to 4,500 m above sea level, with crossing passages up to 4,650 m.

It is clarified that the first batch of the newest armored vehicle will go to the troops in the near future. The second part will be delivered to the customer in 2022.