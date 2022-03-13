Sunday, March 13, 2022
type here...

Russia uses armed version of Searcher drone to hit Ukrainian targets

NewsAviationPhoto
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Russia’s Ministry of Defense on Sunday confirmed strikes on Ukrainian targets by armed version of Israeli-made Searcher drone.

A video posted on Social media by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service showed a Ukrainian Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) destroed from a height of more than 3 thousand meters.

“Involved unmanned aerial systems in a special military operation [Kremlin to use this term to describe Moscow’s assault on Ukraine] carry out reconnaissance, fire adjustment, as well as the combat use of weapons against targets,” said in statement.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The armed version of reconnaissance unmanned aerial called the Forpost-R. It is eqquiped wth two KAB-20 aerial bombs. The Forpost, in turn, is a license-built version of the Israeli Israel Aircraft Industries Searcher reconnaissance drone.

In addition, earlier on Friday, Ukrainian military forces shot down a Russian Forpost drone over the Zhytomyr oblast.

Based on the wreckage of destroyed drone, then all components are still manufactured by the Israeli government-owned aerospace giant Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI).

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
U.S. defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine