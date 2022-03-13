Russia uses armed version of Searcher drone to hit Ukrainian targets

The Russia’s Ministry of Defense on Sunday confirmed strikes on Ukrainian targets by armed version of Israeli-made Searcher drone.

A video posted on Social media by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service showed a Ukrainian Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) destroed from a height of more than 3 thousand meters.

“Involved unmanned aerial systems in a special military operation [Kremlin to use this term to describe Moscow’s assault on Ukraine] carry out reconnaissance, fire adjustment, as well as the combat use of weapons against targets,” said in statement.

The armed version of reconnaissance unmanned aerial called the Forpost-R. It is eqquiped wth two KAB-20 aerial bombs. The Forpost, in turn, is a license-built version of the Israeli Israel Aircraft Industries Searcher reconnaissance drone.

In addition, earlier on Friday, Ukrainian military forces shot down a Russian Forpost drone over the Zhytomyr oblast.

Based on the wreckage of destroyed drone, then all components are still manufactured by the Israeli government-owned aerospace giant Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI).