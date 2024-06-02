Sunday, June 2, 2024
Russia tests new robotic combat vehicle in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian state media reported that Rostec, a state-owned defense conglomerate, is testing its new “Buggy” combat unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) platform in Ukraine.

The vehicle, developed by Rostec’s subsidiary, High Precision Systems, is designed to perform various combat and logistical tasks.

The “Buggy” UGV can carry loads up to 250 kilograms, making it suitable for delivering supplies, ammunition, and fuel to frontline troops, evacuating the wounded, and conducting strikes on enemy personnel and fortifications. It is also capable of destroying minefields.

Rostec stated that the system could function as a ground-based suicide drone, designed to detonate upon reaching its target. This makes it one of the first ground-based FPV suicide vehicles in the world, highlighting Russia’s push to integrate advanced robotic systems into its military operations.

The use of such technology in the conflict underscores the evolving nature of warfare, where unmanned systems play an increasingly vital role in both offensive and defensive operations.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

