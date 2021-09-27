Russia shows off new version of its heavy combat vehicle

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video montage about test of its upgraded main battle tanks and combat vehicles. The footage includes clips showing the advanced version of T-15 Armata heavy infantry fighting vehicle.
A screen grab from a video showing the heavy combat vehicle in command variant, which shares the same “Armata” chassis as the T-14 main battle tank.
It is likely that the new vehicle has similar level of protection as the T-15 fighting vehicle. Also it is likely that this armored vehicle is fitted with special equipment for command and control purposes.
Open sources reported that Armata heavy combat vehicle is powered by a new generation 1,500 hp multifuel diesel engine coupled with a hydro-mechanical automatic transmission, has a combat weight of about 48 tons, a maximum road speed of 65–70 km/h (40–43 mph), an operational range of 550 km (340 mi), and a power-to-weight ratio of over 30 h.p./t.
The hull of vehicle has “an unprecedented level of armor protection,” including improved passive steel and ceramic composite plate armor and a slat armor cage at the rear. Its new Malakhit (Malachite) ERA is claimed to protect against ATGMs like the FGM-148 Javelin and Missile Moyenne Portée (MMP) and 120 mm tank rounds like the German DM53/DM63 and American M829A3 APFSDS sabots.