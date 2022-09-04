Russia has lost over 1,000 tanks in Putin’s war with Ukraine

On September 3, the team of researchers at the Oryx blog said Russia has lost more than 1,000 tanks since Vladimir Putin’s war began.

The Oryx Blog, run by military analysts Stijn Mitzer and Joost Oliemans, has reported that Russia is now visually confirmed to have lost more than 1,000 tanks, 624 of which were destroyed in combat, and the rest abandoned or seized by Ukrainian Soldiers.

According to open-source-intelligence analysts who scrutinize photos and videos on social media, more than 288 Russian tanks have been captured.

Official figures provided by Ukraine’s military are higher. As of Sept. 4, Ukraine has reportedly knocked out 2,049 Russian tanks.

Ukraine also said that 236 aircraft, 206 helicopters, 15 ships/boats, 4,430 armored combat vehicles, 156 air-defense systems and 1,147 artillery units have been destroyed by its armed forces.

According to the Ukrainian military, around 49,500 Russian soldiers have been “eliminated” since Putin invaded Ukraine in late February.