Russia finally showed its new Zemledeliye mine system in action

The Russian Army has finally provided images of its newest mine system, called the ISDM Zemledeliye, during the live-fire exercise.
The new mine system was spotted during special exercises of engineers of the Western Military District at the Mulino range in Nizhny Novgorod.
The ISDM Zemledeliye is a new Russian-made mass scatterable mine delivery system that delivers mines by ground vehicle.
The new vehicle is designed to enabling or restricting the movement of enemy forces through the employment of explosive ground-based munitions at large blocks of terrain.
According to Armyrecognition.com, the Zemledeliye fires solid-fuel rockets carrying various types of land mines.
The system marks areas with mines on an electronic map and transmits data to higher levels of the command chain. Remote mine-laying has a number of advantages as it features an increased speed of mine laying in complex environments.