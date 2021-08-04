Russia finally showed its new Zemledeliye mine system in action

The Russian Army has finally provided images of its newest mine system, called the ISDM Zemledeliye, during the live-fire exercise.

The new mine system was spotted during special exercises of engineers of the Western Military District at the Mulino range in Nizhny Novgorod.

The ISDM Zemledeliye is a new Russian-made mass scatterable mine delivery system that delivers mines by ground vehicle.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The new vehicle is designed to enabling or restricting the movement of enemy forces through the employment of explosive ground-based munitions at large blocks of terrain.

According to Armyrecognition.com, the Zemledeliye fires solid-fuel rockets carrying various types of land mines.

The system marks areas with mines on an electronic map and transmits data to higher levels of the command chain. Remote mine-laying has a number of advantages as it features an increased speed of mine laying in complex environments.