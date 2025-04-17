type here...

Russia escalates attacks on Ukrainian civilians

By Dylan Malyasov
Despite public claims of supporting a ceasefire, Russian forces have sharply escalated their attacks against Ukrainian civilian areas in recent days, resulting in a mounting toll of deaths and injuries.

On April 17, Russian troops shelled populated areas in the Donetsk region, killing two civilians and injuring four more. Between 8:40 and 8:50 a.m., Kostiantynivka was struck with BM-30 Smerch multiple rocket launchers. A 53-year-old man died near a residential building, while two women, aged 51 and 72, were wounded by shrapnel.

In a separate incident, a guided FAB-250 aerial bomb was dropped on the village of Rusyn Yar in the Illinivska community, killing a 60-year-old man in his home, Ukrainian officials reported.

Meanwhile, heavy Russian artillery hit the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region, killing two men aged 56 and 61. Five more civilians were wounded.

The Ukrainian officials said three civilians were killed in an overnight drone strike on the city of Dnipro, including a 17-year-old girl. At least 28 people were injured, four of them children.

From the evening of April 16 through the morning of April 17, Russian forces launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, three S-300/400 surface-to-air missiles in ground attack roles, and 75 Shahed-type attack drones and other UAV decoys across Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, 25 Shahed drones were successfully downed, and 30 decoys were neutralized without damage.

The attacks targeted regions including Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk. Launches originated from Russia’s Rostov region, occupied Luhansk, and Russian-held areas of Crimea, including Cape Chauda. The drones reportedly flew from Russian cities Kursk and Millerovo.

Ukrainian air defenses—including aircraft, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare systems, and mobile fire teams—engaged in intercepting the assault.

As Russia continues its strikes on civilian infrastructure and residential areas, Ukrainian officials have accused Moscow of deliberately targeting non-combatants while publicly posturing in support of peace negotiations.

