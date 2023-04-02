Russia destroys Ukrainian Krab howitzer with kamikaze drone

A Ukrainian Krab 155mm artillery system and a resupply truck were destroyed by a Russian ‘kamikaze’ drone type, the Lancet.

The footage released by the Ukraine Weapons Tracker allegedly shows a kamikaze drone swooping in and striking multiple targets, including Krab 155mm self-propelled howitzer.

Russian loitering munitions, like the Lancet drones, have been a nightmare for Ukrainian troops.

Reportedly, the twenty-six-pound Lancet drones built by ZALA-Kalashinkov have performed hundreds of precision strikes, according to open-source intelligence (OSINT) group Oryx.

#Ukraine: A Ukrainian Krab 155mm self-propelled howitzer along with an ammo truck was destroyed by a Russian Lancet loitering munition. pic.twitter.com/9NdEcgCxKb — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) April 2, 2023

The kamikaze drone loiters above the operational arena, locates and tracks the enemy, ‘investigates’ possible targets to help to select the high-value ones, chooses the right timing, direction, and angle of attack, and then performs a precise strike.

The Lancet has a cylindrical fuselage with two sets of X-shaped flight control surfaces that tuck inwards for storage. It has an electrically powered two-blade pusher propeller on its tail and sensor unit in its nose. The missile-like drone is hurled into the air by a simple ground-based catapult system and can cruise at fifty-to-sixty-eight miles per hour.

According to Russian media, the new drone cruises at about 120 km/h.The maximum range is claimed to be 40 km, and targets are usually located with a reconnaissance drone before a Lancet is launched.

Unfortunately, the Ukrainian military has still not found an effective means of countering Russian kamikaze drones other than metal mesh traps, with which they cover their vehicles in shelters.