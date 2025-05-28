Russia claims ‘Terminator’ survived missile, drone barrage

Russian state-run media have reported that a BMPT “Terminator” armored support vehicle allegedly survived a heavy barrage of anti-tank missiles, kamikaze drones, and cluster munitions during combat near Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine.

In a story published by Krasnaya Zvezda, the official newspaper of the Russian Defense Ministry, one unnamed crew member described an incident in which their BMPT was struck by two anti-tank missiles in the left side armor. According to the article, the vehicle was then hit by a drone in the transmission area, followed by seven more unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and targeted with cluster munitions.

Despite the reported damage, the crew claimed the vehicle remained operational and exited the battlefield under its own power.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The BMPT, manufactured by Russia’s Uralvagonzavod, is designed to support tank formations by engaging infantry, light armor, and low-flying aircraft. It is equipped with a mix of 30mm autocannons, grenade launchers, and guided missiles.

Russian forces reportedly deployed the BMPT in coordination with a T-80 main battle tank and a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during the operation. While Krasnaya Zvezda praised the BMPT’s survivability, independent verification of the incident has not been provided.

Analysts remain skeptical of such claims. Russian information channels have previously exaggerated battlefield performance to promote domestic defense products. For example, Russian state outlets have repeatedly touted the BMP-3 and T-90M as the world’s leading armored vehicles. However, internal documents from the Russian Ministry of Defense have revealed recurring technical issues and design shortcomings in both platforms.

The report comes at a time when Moscow continues to rely on tightly controlled media narratives to support military morale and showcase its defense industry.

Western intelligence agencies have frequently warned that Russian battlefield reports should be treated with caution due to misinformation and unverified claims circulated through state-run outlets.