Roshel develops new armored vehicle, takes lessons from Ukraine war

The Canadian vehicle manufacturer has developed a new version of its Senator armored vehicle in Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) configuration.

Ontario-based Roshel built a new Senator MRAP vehicle and unveiled it at the CANSEC show in Ottawa.

According to a press release from the company, the MRAP has successfully passed STANAG 4569 AEP 55 level 2 and level 2a/2b ballistic and blast tests conducted by the NATO-certified US-based independent laboratory.

“This much-anticipated addition to Roshel’s lineup of tactical vehicles demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for modern defense and security challenges,” the company said.

The Senator MRAP is designed to withstand calibers up to 7.62×39mm API BZ at 30 meters with 695 m/s as well as 6 kg (explosive mass) blast AT Mine activated under any wheel and under center. With its innovative V-shaped hull, the Senator MRAP maximizes crew survivability by deflecting blasts away from the cabin and dissipating explosive energy. The vehicle’s customizable layout and advanced engineering provide an ergonomic and adaptable workspace, ensuring optimal performance and operational efficiency. The MRAP is offered in various configurations (including but not limited to counter UAV, medical evacuation, command and control (C2), providing a reliable and adaptable solution tailored to the unique demands of each mission.

The Senator MRAP is based on the heavy-duty commercial platform of the Ford F-550 which makes it a preferred choice by combat teams due to ease of serviceability and maintenance. Leveraging the widely available and well-established service network of Ford vehicles, the Senator MRAP ensures efficient and accessible maintenance support worldwide. Due to innovative engineering and active protections systems along with providing a high level of ballistic and blast protection, the vehicle remains lightweight and responsive. The Senator’s high ground clearance, four-wheel drive and 6.7L turbo diesel engine provides efficient off-road capabilities for various terrains.

“We are thrilled to unveil the Senator MRAP at the CANSEC show, an event that brings together industry leaders and defense experts from around the world,” says Roman Shimonov, CEO, Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles. “Successful ballistic and blast tests of the Senator MRAP are a significant milestone for Roshel as we continue to innovate and address the evolving needs of modern security and defense forces. The Senator MRAP combines cutting-edge technology, superior blast and ballistic protection, and enhanced mobility to deliver a robust solution that meets the demand of today’s challenging operational environments”.

As a leading supplier of armored vehicles to Ukraine, Roshel has been at the forefront of providing critical defense solutions to address the escalating threats faced by the Ukrainian forces. The company’s MRAP development has been driven by the pressing need for better protection against improvised explosive devices (IED) prevalent in the region.

With over 500 Roshel Senator armored vehicles deployed in combat zones in Ukraine, Roshel gains invaluable insights into the specific challenges faced on the ground, resulting in the creation of the Senator MRAP as a robust and reliable response to the evolving security landscape in Ukraine.