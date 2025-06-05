Romanian elite troops to get Enok AB light strike vehicles

Romania has signed a contract for an undisclosed number of Enok AB (Airborne) vehicles, according to DefenseRomania.

The announcement was made by German defense manufacturer ACS Armoured Car Systems GmbH during the South-Eastern Europe Special Operations Forces Forum (SEESOF), held in Târgu Mureș.

The Enok AB will be delivered by 2026 and integrated into Romania’s elite special forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In a statement quoted by DefenseRomania, Stefan Koppold, head of engineering at ACS, said, “Our vehicles are an important component of mobile anti-tank defense systems. We believe this concept is also well-suited for the German Bundeswehr. Ukraine clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of this approach.”

The Enok AB is based on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class 464 series and is configured for rapid deployment.

The Enok AB features a six-cylinder diesel engine generating 249 horsepower, with 4×4 all-terrain capability, and a modular aluminum space frame (MSF) designed for fast configuration changes in the field. Its compact size and anchor points make it suitable for airborne deployment, either internally or as an external sling load.

This move brings Romania alongside the Czech Republic, Cyprus, and Ukraine as users of the Enok AB. Rheinmetall, in parallel, is developing the CARACAL airborne vehicle platform based on the same chassis for the German and Dutch armed forces.