Romania to buy 32 more F-16s for $514 million

Romania has unveiled plans to purchase more secondhand F-16 fighter jets from Norway to upgrade its air force.

Romanian Defense Minister Vasile Dyncu has sent an official letter to the Romanian parliament asking for official approval of the acquisition of the aircraft from the Norwegian Royal Air Force, according to Digi 24.

The aircraft are all more than 40 years old, according to the Norwegian government.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The total price of the transaction is 454 million euros ($514 million). Some 354 million euros is for the aircraft and 100 million euros is for the logistic support and necessary modernization which will be carried out in the U.S.

The minister said Romania had discussed buying secondhand F-16s from a number of NATO members states including, Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Portugal and Greece.

To date, Romania bought a total of secondhand 17 F-16 Block 15 Mid-Life Upgrade (MLU) fighter jets from Portugal.