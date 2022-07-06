Rheinmetall’s new fighting vehicle uses Israeli-made missiles to blast target

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has offered new details about a test involving the newest Lynx KF41 infantry fighting vehicle firing an Israeli-made Spike anti-tank missiles.

German defense giant released a video demonstrating pinpoint accuracy of a new fighting vehicle by engaging a distant target with the integrated Spike Anti-Tank-Guided-Missile (ATGM).

Spike is an Israeli fire-and-forget anti-tank guided missile and anti-personnel missile with a tandem-charge HEAT warhead, currently in its fourth generation. It was developed and designed by the Israeli company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Rheinmetall added in a promotional video that “integration of this hit capability testifies to the maturity and effectiveness of the most-modern tracked infantry fighting vehicle in the world.”

As noted by the company, the Lynx platform offers maximum freedom of action. It assures outstanding mobility gathers data, analyses and disseminates it, and creates windows of opportunity for responding to battlefield threats flexibly and effectively.

“Rheinmetall’s Lynx is the most advanced infantry fighting vehicle available to global defense customers. Its next-generation design and future focused modularity are already proving highly desired by countries currently modernizing their IFV fleets,” the company said.