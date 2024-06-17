Rheinmetall unveils new GMARS rocket launcher at Eurosatory

At Eurosatory 2024, Rheinmetall, in collaboration with Lockheed Martin, introduced the Global Mobile Artillery Rocket System (GMARS), a highly mobile and versatile missile artillery system.

This new development, showcased on June 17, 2024, represents a significant advancement in Germany’s long-range rocket artillery technology.

The GMARS is mounted on the reliable HX truck and is designed for all-weather, 24/7 operations. It features a multiple rocket launcher with two pods and an integrated fire control system. The system’s compatibility with the MLRS Family of Munitions (MFOM) enhances its operational flexibility, allowing it to fire the same range of munitions used by NATO forces.

A standout feature of the GMARS is its ability to provide precise fire support over distances exceeding 400 kilometers. The system’s GPS-supported navigation ensures accuracy in both short and long-range engagements. Additionally, GMARS’s integrated crane system allows for rapid and safe reloading in all weather conditions, contributing to its high shoot-and-scoot capability.

The GMARS has a combat weight of less than 40 tonnes and can achieve a maximum speed of 100 km/h on roads, with a range of up to 700 kilometers. Its dimensions allow for easy transport on common roads and rail systems without restrictions, enhancing its strategic mobility. The system operates with a crew of two, with an optional seat for a third crew member in a protected cabin.

Rheinmetall and Lockheed Martin’s partnership, initiated in 2023, aims to meet the growing demand for advanced rocket artillery systems. The GMARS combines the strengths of both companies, offering a robust solution for modern multi-domain operations. This system’s high degree of component commonality with existing platforms like the M270/HIMARS and the Rheinmetall HX truck facilitates training and logistics, further boosting interoperability with allied forces.