Rare Russian electronic warfare system was destroyed in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
The rare Russian-made mobile electronic warfare system has been knocked out during recent fighting in the Kherson region, Ukraine.

The WarSpotting OSINT group is displaying what it says is the burned-out Russian Borisoglebsk–2B mobile electronic warfare system at the Chornobaivka air base.

“Previously unseen Borisoglebsk–2B electronic warfare system, Kherson airport (a.k.a. Chornobaivka). Leftovers of all the destroyed helicopters seem to have been evacuated or still to be found,” WarSpotting said on Twitter.

The Borisoglebsk–2B is multi-functional electronic warfare (EW) system mounted on an MT-LB armored vehicle and developed by Sozvezdie company.

According to some reports, like one from Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Borisoglebsk-2 is the core system for electronic warfare in the Russian Army, controlling four types of jamming units from a single point.

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

