Sunday, January 29, 2023
Rare Russian combat vehicle spotted in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

An ultra-rare Russian combat vehicle was spotted in the Donbas region, Ukraine.

The 50-ton class armored mine clearance combat vehicle was reportedly spotted in the easternmost part of Ukraine.

A mysterious new vehicle called BMR-3MA Vepr was developed by the Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation (a subsidiary of Rostec), specifically for the Russian Armed Forces. It is a heavy mine-clearance vehicle that features a protection level similar to the one of the T-90 tank and is reinforced with the Kontakt-1 explosive reactive armor.

The vehicle is designed to clear paths through minefields and provides area clearance using a motorized flail system to detonate mines in a safe manner.

The BMR-3M is fitted with Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA); anti-mine armored bottom protection; Nuclear, Bacteriological and Chemical (NBC) protection; and ballistic protection provided by the steel hull.

According to the UVZ, the BMR-3MA has an average road speed of 45-50 km/h and a road cruising range of 550 km with additional fuel tanks. The vehicle is armed with a 12.7 mm Kord heavy machinegun and carries a number of subsystems including a manual smoke screening system.

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

