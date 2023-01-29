Rare Russian combat vehicle spotted in Ukraine

An ultra-rare Russian combat vehicle was spotted in the Donbas region, Ukraine.

The 50-ton class armored mine clearance combat vehicle was reportedly spotted in the easternmost part of Ukraine.

A mysterious new vehicle called BMR-3MA Vepr was developed by the Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) corporation (a subsidiary of Rostec), specifically for the Russian Armed Forces. It is a heavy mine-clearance vehicle that features a protection level similar to the one of the T-90 tank and is reinforced with the Kontakt-1 explosive reactive armor.

The vehicle is designed to clear paths through minefields and provides area clearance using a motorized flail system to detonate mines in a safe manner.

The BMR-3M is fitted with Explosive Reactive Armor (ERA); anti-mine armored bottom protection; Nuclear, Bacteriological and Chemical (NBC) protection; and ballistic protection provided by the steel hull.

According to the UVZ, the BMR-3MA has an average road speed of 45-50 km/h and a road cruising range of 550 km with additional fuel tanks. The vehicle is armed with a 12.7 mm Kord heavy machinegun and carries a number of subsystems including a manual smoke screening system.