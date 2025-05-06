Rafael unveils upgraded M113 for Hellenic army

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has showcased its upgraded M113 Infantry Fighting Vehicle configuration at DEFEA 2025 in Athens, offering a modernized solution for the Hellenic Army that combines enhanced survivability, digital integration, and NATO-standard command capabilities.

Displayed at the Metropolitan Expo center, the full-scale vehicle represents Rafael’s vision for cost-effective modernization of aging platforms to meet current battlefield demands. According to the company, this M113 variant integrates combat-proven systems that enhance both protection and lethality in complex operational environments.

The upgraded platform incorporates blast mitigation and kinetic energy threat protection developed by Israeli armor specialist Plasan. Mounted on the vehicle is Rafael’s SAMSON Mini Remote Weapon Station, a compact yet potent turret system designed for light combat vehicles and high-mobility armored units.

In a statement, Rafael said the SAMSON Mini RWS “delivers unmatched reliability and performance in maneuver operations,” and is particularly suited to “scenarios taking place deep within enemy territory and urban environments.” The turret allows dismounted infantry to operate with extended fire support, increasing their survivability and engagement options.

The proposed M113 upgrade is one of Rafael’s key offerings for the Hellenic Army’s Infantry Fighting Vehicle procurement program. It reflects a growing interest in maximizing the performance of existing vehicle fleets rather than relying solely on new procurement—particularly as many NATO nations face rising defense demands under constrained budgets.

Sources in the Hellenic General Staff say that the desired number of M113s to be upgraded to full IFV standard stands at 500 units. However, in the initial phase, the quantity may be limited to 300–400 vehicles.

According to Rafael, this modernized M113 variant supports rapid battlefield deployment, sustained operations in contested terrain, and seamless integration with advanced command and control systems. It is engineered to meet the interoperability standards required for joint NATO missions and coalition warfare.