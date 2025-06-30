Poland ramps up Homar-K rocket systems deliveries

South Korean-based Hanwha Aerospace is accelerating deliveries of its Homar-K multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) to Poland, with the Polish military already integrating the system into a growing number of training and operational scenarios.

According to Polish Deputy Minister of National Defense Paweł Bejda, nine additional Homar-K launch modules were recently delivered, bringing the total number of modules supplied to 126. Of these, at least 72 modules have been delivered in 2025 alone, and 18 have already completed integration and are awaiting unit-level deployment.

The Homar-K is a localized version of South Korea’s K239 Chunmoo system, adapted to meet Polish military requirements. Each launch vehicle is typically equipped with two launch modules, meaning the current deliveries represent the equivalent of at least 63 complete launchers. Based on available data, the Polish military is currently operating more than 81 fully assembled Homar-K systems.

The Polish Army is actively fielding the system during live-fire and multinational exercises. During Arcane Thunder 25, held near Ustka on the Baltic coast, the Homar-K system was used in field training scenarios. Polish troops also conducted instruction and loading drills at secondary logistics facilities.

In a notable shift toward joint force integration, the Polish Navy has also begun testing the Homar-K system aboard Lublin-class transport-minelayer vessels. One launcher was recently deployed on a vessel from the 8th Coastal Defense Flotilla, demonstrating the rocket system’s flexibility across domains. The exercise included testing coordination between land and maritime platforms.

Poland’s 1st Masurian Artillery Brigade has also played a key role in operationalizing the system. In February, the unit conducted structured drills using the Korean-developed WB Group TOPAZ fire control system. Soldiers trained in South Korea applied their knowledge to live targeting exercises and reload procedures involving the Homar-K launcher.

The Homar-K launcher modules are manufactured by Hanwha Aerospace in South Korea and delivered to Poland for final assembly. Integration takes place at facilities operated by PGZ Group subsidiaries, including Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) and Jelcz. The chassis and digital systems—such as the Polish Fonet communications suite—are combined with Hanwha’s launch modules to produce a fully customized Polish system.

According to Hanwha, the Homar-K is capable of firing a variety of munitions, including the CGR-080 guided rocket with a range of up to 80 kilometers and the CTM-290 short-range ballistic missile, which reaches distances up to 290 kilometers. Future integration is planned for medium-range ballistic missiles, anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBMs), and 122mm unguided rockets.

The system was acquired under a framework agreement signed in July 2022, covering up to 290 units. This was followed by two implementation contracts: one for 218 units in November 2022, and another for 72 additional units signed in April 2024. The total value of the agreements exceeds $1.64 billion.

Hanwha Aerospace’s European branch (HAEU) is overseeing delivery operations, and the company plans to begin local rocket production by 2029 through a planned joint venture in Poland.