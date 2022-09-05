Poland orders more Krab self-propelled howitzers

Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. has won an approximately PLN 3.81 billion ($798 million) contract to provide 48 Krab self-propelled howitzers to the Polish Army, the spokesperson for the Armament Agency of the Polish Ministry of National Defence announced Monday.

The self-propelled howitzers including 22 command vehicles and 12 ammunition support vehicles will come from a consortium led by local manufacturer Huta Stalowa Wola S.A. (HSW) for the country’s armed forces.

The self-propelled howitzers will be delivered to Polish Army in 2025-2027 years.

The Krab is a self-propelled tracked gun-howitzer with 155mm cannon. It is combining the South Korean K9 Thunder chassis with a British AS-90M Braveheart turret with a 52-caliber gun and WB Electronics’ “Topaz” artillery fire control system.

The design of the Krab is standard for a modern self-propelled howitzer with the driver position on the left, the powerpack is on the forward right and the turret is mounted at the rear of the hull. The Krab howitzer has a crew of five. The turret and the hull provide protection against the firing of small arms and artillery shell splinters. It has a combat weight of around 52 tons.

A battery of Krab artillery system consists of 6 Krab self-propelled howitzers, 2 ammunition resupply vehicles based on trucks chassis, Waran maintenance vehicle and Azalia artillery C3I vehicle.