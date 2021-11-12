Poland in talks to buy 300 Cougar vehicles

Poland is planning to acquire Cougar 4×4 vehicles no longer being used by the U.S. military.

Citing a Tweet from Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Defence24 reported that the Polish Army will acquire 300 used MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) Cougar 4×4 vehicles from the USA.

According to the Polish magazine, thanks to the accelerated procedure, military vehicles should arrive in Poland as early as 2022. The contract is also to include a logistics and training package.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The US military currently needs fewer MRAPs as it winded down its operations in Afghanistan and they have thousands of MRAPs which offer to allies and partners.

MRAPs were rapidly developed to protect troops from improvised explosive device blasts in the country.

As noted by Military.com, the 4×4 model Cougar MRAP is a 3-door, diesel-powered, 3-ton capacity 4-wheel drive Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle.

The Cougar is equipped with an automatic transmission and in addition to the driver and co-driver, has seating for 4 additional passengers. Each seat is equipped with a 4-point safety harness.The vehicle is equipped with driver/co-driver doors, as well as double doors for the passenger compartment, and a single vehicle accessibility hatch on the roof.