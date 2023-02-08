Poland cleared to buy hundreds of HIMARS rocket artillery systems

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of a package for Poland, including 486 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers and over 9,000 guided missiles.

Congress was notified Tuesday of the potential deal, estimated to cost $10 billion.

The HIMARS system is made in the United States by Lockheed Martin Corp. It has proved its deadly efficiency in the war in Ukraine.

Poland intends to buy 18 M142 HIMARS launchers and 468 HIMARS launcher loader module kits to install onto local-made chassis. The package also will include M30A2 guided multiple launch rockets and M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

According to Polish media reports, it is assumed that the local Jelcz chassis will be used, as well as – as previously reported – the Topaz fire control system and domestic command and support vehicles, etc.

According to the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin, Grand Prairie, TX.

“The proposed sale will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies. Poland intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces,” DSCA’s notice regarding the proposed deal says.