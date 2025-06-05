Philippines buys 12 more FA-50 jets from Korea

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI) has signed a $700 million agreement with the Philippine Department of National Defense to supply 12 FA-50 light combat aircraft by 2030, according to South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The new deal is the second FA-50 procurement contract between the two nations, following an earlier agreement in 2014 for the delivery of 12 jets. In a statement released Wednesday, DAPA said the new sale will deepen military ties between Seoul and Manila and support regional stability.
“The deal to supply additional FA-50 aircraft is expected to contribute to expanding bilateral military exchanges, as well as stabilizing security in Southeast Asia,” the agency said.
Korea and the Philippines have engaged in active defense industry cooperation for over a decade. Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and DAPA Minister Seok Jong-gun held talks in Manila in March to discuss expanding collaboration. The Philippines has so far purchased South Korean-made warships and aircraft totaling approximately $3 billion, making it Seoul’s largest defense customer in Southeast Asia.
The FA-50, developed by KAI, is a supersonic light combat aircraft derived from the T-50 trainer platform. It has been exported to six countries to date, including Indonesia, Iraq, Malaysia, Poland, and Thailand. Prior to the Philippines deal, KAI signed a contract in 2023 to deliver 18 FA-50 jets to Malaysia.
The aircraft are expected to strengthen the Philippine Air Force’s ability to conduct air defense and tactical strike missions in a region marked by growing security challenges.