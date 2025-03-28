Pentagon funds Boeing to advance space comms tech

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded The Boeing Company a $9.1 million contract modification to continue development efforts on the Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications (ESSC) program.

According to a Pentagon contract announcement, the cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00052) was added to the existing Boeing contract (FA8808-20-C-0047), bringing the total value to more than $398 million. The latest funding supports “technical maturation and risk reduction,” including trade space analysis and continued systems engineering work focused on the design feasibility of the space segment.

Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, and is scheduled for completion by May 9, 2025. The U.S. Space Systems Command at Los Angeles Air Force Base is managing the contract. Fiscal Year 2025 research and development funds totaling $9.16 million were obligated at the time of the award.

The ESSC initiative forms a critical part of the Pentagon’s push to modernize strategic communications across contested and denied environments. The new satellite architecture is intended to eventually replace the aging Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) constellation and provide more resilient, secure communications for senior military and national leadership.

Boeing’s ongoing role in the ESSC program highlights its longstanding position as a key defense contractor in the space and communications domain. While specific design features of the ESSC satellites remain classified, the system is expected to incorporate improved anti-jam capabilities, higher throughput, and enhanced integration with emerging ground and cyber defense architectures.

The ESSC program is a major element of that strategy, enabling assured communications across all domains and theaters of conflict.

Further contract awards for ESSC development and low-rate production are anticipated over the next several years as the system moves toward initial operational capability.