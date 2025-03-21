type here...

Pentagon confirms SM-2 spares sale to five allies

NewsMaritime Security
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
File photo by Greg Johnson

Raytheon Co. has been awarded a $141 million modification to an existing contract to supply Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) production spares to key U.S. allies through the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program.

The Pentagon announced the contract in a release detailing the purchase breakdown and production timeline.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the firm-fixed-price modification supports spare parts procurement for the governments of Japan, Australia, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. Japan accounts for the largest share at 57%, followed by Australia (19%), the Netherlands (13%), Spain (6%), and Germany (5%).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Department of Defense said in a contract announcement that the work will be performed across two U.S. locations—72% in East Camden, Arkansas, and 28% in Tucson, Arizona—with a scheduled completion date of June 2030.

The SM-2 is a long-range surface-to-air missile developed for fleet area air defense and ship self-defense. Manufactured by Raytheon, it is designed to intercept and destroy aircraft and anti-ship missiles in midflight and is used extensively by both the U.S. Navy and allied naval forces.

The deal was arranged through Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, D.C., which oversees procurement and lifecycle support for naval weapon systems.

The SM-2 remains in production to meet the defense requirements of both the U.S. and international partners, particularly in the Indo-Pacific and European theaters where maritime deterrence remains a high priority.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Germany to equip hypersonic spaceplane with missiles

Dylan Malyasov -
German Diehl Defence and POLARIS Raumflugzeuge GmbH have signed an exclusive cooperation agreement to develop an unmanned airborne strike platform equipped with IRIS-T missiles,...

Final Independence-class ship clears trials

Maritime Security

Israeli Air Force destroys more Iranian fighter jets

Aviation

Ukrainian Navy blows up Russian landing craft

Maritime Security

U.S. Army to get more Sgt Stout air defense systems

Army

Australian-built Ghost Bat clears new flight milestone

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.