Pentagon certifies Anduril’s Ghost drone

Anduril Industries’ Ghost drone has been officially added to the Blue UAS Cleared List.

This certification, approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), marks a crucial step for Anduril, enabling its advanced unmanned aerial system (UAS) to be widely deployed across military operations.

The Ghost drone, known for its advanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, has undergone rigorous evaluation to meet the stringent criteria set by the Blue UAS program. This initiative ensures that only secure and trusted drone technology is used in critical defense operations. Anduril’s Ghost drone combines state-of-the-art sensors, artificial intelligence, and robust cybersecurity measures, making it a versatile tool for modern warfare.

The inclusion of the Ghost drone in the Blue UAS Cleared List signifies its compliance with DoD standards for cybersecurity, supply chain integrity, and operational reliability. This approval not only enhances the operational capabilities of U.S. forces but also underscores the growing importance of unmanned systems in national security.

Brian Schimpf, CEO of Anduril Industries, stated, “The certification of the Ghost drone reflects our commitment to providing cutting-edge technology that meets the highest standards of security and performance. We are proud to support the U.S. military with tools that enhance their operational effectiveness.”

The Blue UAS Cleared List is part of the DoD’s broader strategy to maintain technological superiority and ensure that defense operations are supported by the most reliable and secure equipment. The Ghost drone’s approval represents a significant achievement for Anduril Industries.