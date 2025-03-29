type here...

Overland AI demos self-driving tactical vehicle to US forces

By Dylan Malyasov
Courtesy Photo

Overland AI has revealed a fully autonomous tactical vehicle during a recent demonstration hosted by the U.S. Army Applications Lab.

The experimental event, attended by combat engineers from multiple Army and Marine Corps units, offered a first-hand look at how autonomous platforms may soon assist in shaping the battlefield.

The vehicle, powered by Overland AI’s OverDrive autonomy software and OverWatch tactical interface, is designed to operate off-road at speeds over 30 mph, carry payloads exceeding 900 pounds, and travel distances of more than 100 miles. According to the company, its primary purpose is to aid combat engineers in deploying deep terrain shaping obstacles (DTSOs) to impede enemy movement in contested environments.

“This demonstration validated our vision: that fully autonomous off-road capabilities can provide combat engineers with an organic way of conducting deep terrain shaping,” said Jon Fink, Chief Technology Officer at Overland AI. “This capability equips warfighters to execute critical missions faster, at greater distances, with less risk to human life.”

Units present at the event included engineering companies from the 27th, 36th, and 555th Engineer Brigades. During the exercise, soldiers used the OverWatch interface to plan and execute operational scenarios, testing how the system adapts to rugged terrain with minimal human intervention. The vehicle also includes onboard power for mission equipment and idle power capacity of up to 1 kW for two-hour durations.

“It was an honor to see our capability being operated by end users,” said Byron Boots, co-founder and CEO of Overland AI. “They could see firsthand how fully autonomous tactical vehicles can help accomplish their mission with increased speed and tactical options, derisking these operations to keep Soldiers out of harm’s way.”

Overland AI has previously secured an $18.6 million contract with the U.S. Army and the Defense Innovation Unit to develop autonomy software for the Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle program.

Courtesy Photo

The company continues to contribute to broader U.S. military innovation efforts involving the Army, Marine Corps, and Special Operations Command.

