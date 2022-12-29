Thursday, December 29, 2022
type here...

Oshkosh Defense to produce hulls for Israeli wheeled monster

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Oshkosh Defense, a unit of U.S. truckmaker Oshkosh Corp, will build hundreds of hulls for the Israeli armored personnel carrier called the Eitan.

According to a tweet from Israel’s Ministry of Defense, the deal between the procurement mission and “Oshkosh Defense” is estimated to be over 100 million dollars, financed by American aid funds.

“Once fully assembled, the APCs will be transferred for operational use,” the message added.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Eitan is an eight-wheeled monster that can carry 12 soldiers and be developed due to the vulnerabilities in Israel’s aging M113s.

The new armored personnel carrier weighs up to 35 tonnes, has a 750 hp engine, and is able to reach speeds of up to 90 km/h on paved roads.

Each APC requires the production of approximately one million parts, including over 20 tons of steel, 30 kilometers of welding wire, six kilometers of power and communication cable, and about 70 liters of paint.

The APC variant will be able to carry 12 personnel, including the commander, driver, and gunner.

Israeli media reported that Eitan is the world’s best-protected armored personnel carrier.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine