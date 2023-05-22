Oshkosh Defense announces Robotic Combat Vehicle submission

The defense arm of Oshkosh Corp. has announced it has submitted its proposal in response to the U.S. Army’s Request for Prototype Proposal (RPP) for the Platform Prototype Design & Build phase of the Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program.

“The Oshkosh Defense RCV team is pleased to submit our proposal for Phase 1 of the RCV program,” said Pat Williams, chief programs officer for Oshkosh Defense. “We remain committed to being responsive to the needs and requirements of the Soldier to provide the most capable, reliable, and maintainable robotic platform.”

The elite team of Oshkosh Defense, Pratt Miller Defense, and QinetiQ provide the most mature and established RCV solution by leveraging leading-edge technology and manufacturing excellence while incorporating valuable customer feedback into the design.

“The Oshkosh RCV is an evolution of a decade of innovation, development, and testing. And it shows.” Williams continued. “Our solution is optimized to exceed the performance requirements and is ready now to meet the demanding program schedule.”

Based on proposal evaluations, up to four vendors could be selected to deliver RCV platform prototypes by August 2024.