Northrop wins $14M for F-16 AESA radar upgrades

By Colton Jones
Modified date:
File photo by Sarah McClanahan

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. has received a $14 million contract modification to continue work on Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar systems for U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft.

The modification brings the total value of the multi-year contract to more than $1.68 billion, according to a release from the Department of Defense.

The firm-fixed-price modification (P00144) was made to the previously awarded contract FA8615-17-C-6047 and covers continued production and integration of AESA radar upgrades for the Air Force’s legacy F-16 fleet. Work will be carried out in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by May 31, 2031.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is managing the program. Funding for the contract includes $5.68 million in fiscal 2023 procurement funds, $5.98 million from the fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) budget, and $2.54 million from fiscal 2025 RDT&E funds, all of which are being obligated at the time of the award.

The AESA radar upgrade enhances the F-16’s combat effectiveness by improving detection range, tracking accuracy, electronic protection, and overall situational awareness. These capabilities are critical for maintaining the aircraft’s relevance in modern air combat, particularly against peer adversaries operating in contested environments.

The upgraded radar allows for simultaneous air-to-air and air-to-ground targeting and supports integration with advanced weapon systems.

In a statement from earlier phases of the program, the Air Force has emphasized the importance of these radar upgrades in extending the service life and operational value of the F-16, which continues to serve as a key component of U.S. and allied air forces worldwide.

The radar upgrade is part of a long-term modernization plan for the F-16, aimed at maintaining its operational viability through the next decade. While newer platforms like the F-35 are gradually being fielded, upgraded F-16s continue to provide critical airpower across multiple theaters.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

