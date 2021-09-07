Northrop Grumman ramps up production of new G/ATOR radars

Defense giant Northrop Grumman Corp. has ramped up production of its newest AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) multi-mission radar systems, according to a company news release.

As noted by the company, Northrop Grumman has delivered its 15th AN/TPS-80 G/ATOR radar system to the U.S. Marine Corps, completing the low-rate initial production phase of the program.

The team recently fielded the first full-rate production system to the Marine Corps and will continue deliveries through 2024. Providing enhanced mission capabilities, software upgrades and logistics support are expected to continue through G/ATOR’s 30-year lifetime.

The Marine Corps’ latest and most advanced systems yet—the Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar, is designed to be flexible enough that the system can be used in different modes in support of different mission.

The G/ATOR enhances the Marine Corps’ ability to perform counter fires and air defense, such as defending against cruise missiles and unmanned aerial systems. It provides real-time radar measurement data to Marine Corps communication and sensor networks, such as Common Aviation Command and Control System, Composite Tracking Network and Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System.

The G/ATOR’s interoperability with Naval systems and transportability make it a critical component to achieving Force Design.