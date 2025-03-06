Northrop Grumman expands B-21 Raider production

Northrop Grumman continues to deliver strong performance in the development and production of the B-21 Raider, with the award of Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) Lot 2 in late 2024 signaling confidence in the program’s technical and production progress.

The U.S. Air Force and Northrop Grumman have focused on adaptability, affordability, and long-term sustainability from the outset, ensuring that the B-21 will serve as a strategic deterrent for years to come.

“Northrop Grumman’s decision to build the test jets on the actual production line is one example of the program strategy that’s paying dividends. We entered Production Lot 2 in Q4 of 2024, with a B-21 workforce that’s come down the learning curve earlier in production. Not only have we learned how to build B-21, we’re learning how to build B-21 better and at scale – optimizing several areas of the build for long-term efficiency and affordability,” said Tom Jones, corporate vice president and president of Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems, according to a press release from Northrop Grumman.

According to Northrop Grumman, from the early design phase, the company integrated a digital ecosystem that allowed engineers to test production hardware and software in agile environments. The B-21’s flying test bed completed over 200 test sorties and 1,000 flight hours before the aircraft’s first flight, allowing teams to address potential challenges before full-scale production.

This approach has led to a 50% reduction in software certification time. Flight test teams can now validate aircraft performance in real time rather than waiting for days of post-mission analysis. Jones emphasized the impact of these efficiencies: “As a result of Northrop Grumman’s innovative technologies and diligent execution, we only had to make one software change through the first year of flight test – a testament to the early risk reduction work performed by our teams through the labs and flying test bed,” Jones said in the press release.

Northrop Grumman has invested over $2 billion in infrastructure and development to integrate a digital production environment across the entire B-21 enterprise. This approach allows seamless communication between technicians and engineers, reducing manufacturing hours by nearly a third in some areas. Augmented reality, advanced robotics, and artificial intelligence technologies are being utilized throughout the production line to improve efficiency and quality.

Beyond manufacturing, Northrop Grumman has designed the B-21 to be highly sustainable in operational service. The aircraft was engineered as a daily flyer with minimal maintenance required between missions. According to Northrop Grumman, the Combined Test Force (CTF) has already demonstrated the ability to conduct multiple test flights in a week, an early indication of the B-21’s readiness for operational deployment.

Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Air Force have prioritized cost control while scaling production and maintaining technical performance. “The more we test and analyze performance, the greater our confidence that there is no single system better positioned to deliver peace through strength for the American warfighter than B-21,” Jones stated, as noted in the press release.

Designed for adaptability, the B-21 is capable of executing its mission independently or within a networked system, leveraging offboard sensors and platforms to enhance its effectiveness. With production and testing continuing to progress, Northrop Grumman remains confident that the B-21 Raider will meet its performance and affordability goals, ensuring its role in future combat operations.