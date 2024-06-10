Mercedes-Benz expands defense portfolio with new Zetros 8×8

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is set to unveil a major expansion of its defense vehicle lineup at Eurosatory 2024.

The highlight is the new Zetros 8×8 off-road truck, which will be available with four axles and all-wheel drive starting from 2025. This addition completes the Zetros family, now offering configurations from two-axle to four-axle models, with options for protected cabs.

The new Zetros 8×8, designed for military logistics and support tasks, is part of a significant order from the Canadian Ministry of Defence, which includes over 1,500 Zetros vehicles to be delivered in the coming years. Visitors to Eurosatory can view this model along with a Zetros with a protected cab, a Zetros 4×4, an Arocs 6×6, a Unimog troop transporter, and the FGA chassis.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Zetros 8×8 features a significantly increased payload capacity of up to 25 tons, with an expanded body space due to a longer vehicle frame. This makes it suitable for a wide range of tactical and logistical requirements. The vehicle is powered by the OM 460 in-line six-cylinder diesel engine, delivering up to 375 kW (510 hp) and 2,300 Nm of torque. It includes a 16-speed gearbox or Allison automatic transmission, two-stage transfer case, and selectable differential locks, ensuring high off-road capability.

The Zetros 8×8 will be available in two variants: one with two front and two rear axles, and another with one front and three rear axles. The latter has a steerable rear axle to reduce the turning radius. Both variants will be available as tractor units or carrier vehicles with large body spaces.