Mercedes-Benz equips Zetros trucks with armored cabs

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is expanding its product lineup by equipping its Zetros series with protected driver’s cabs, directly from the factory.

This new offering will be showcased at the Eurosatory trade fair in Paris from June 17 to 21, 2024.

The Zetros series, known for its off-road capabilities, will now feature an armored cab designed to protect the crew from bullets, mines, and booby traps without compromising the vehicle’s mobility.

The initial model, a three-axle, all-wheel-drive Zetros (6×6) with an armored cab, will be on display at Eurosatory. Starting in 2025, Mercedes-Benz plans to expand this protection across the entire Zetros range, including two-axle (4×4) and four-axle (8×8) variants. Rheinmetall is the development partner and supplier of the armored cab for these vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks has traditionally relied on partner companies to equip its vehicles with armored cabs. This new development marks a shift as the company now offers factory-installed armored cabs for the 2nd generation Zetros.

This change means that from development through testing and production to sales, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks handles the entire process, ensuring high reliability and comprehensive service and spare parts availability.