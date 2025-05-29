Lockheed secures new $510M GPS III satellite deal

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $509.7 million modification to its existing contract for the production of Global Positioning System (GPS) III Follow-On Space Vehicles 21 and 22, the U.S. Department of Defense announced.

The latest award, tied to contract FA8807‐18‐C‐0009, brings the total value of Lockheed’s GPS III follow-on work to more than $4.1 billion.

According to the contract notice, the modification will support spacecraft development at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Littleton, Colorado, with work scheduled to conclude by November 2031.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Fiscal Year 2025 missile procurement funds totaling $55 million are being obligated at the time of award. The U.S. Space Systems Command, based in Los Angeles, California, is overseeing the contracting activity.

This next generation of GPS satellites, orbiting roughly 12,000 miles above Earth, plays a vital role in maintaining the backbone of global navigation and timing services. Lockheed Martin says the GPS III spacecraft provide “three times greater accuracy” and “up to eight times improved anti-jamming capabilities” compared to earlier systems.

“These satellites are the primary navigation source for U.S. military platforms, allies, and more than four billion civilian users worldwide,” the company noted. The GPS constellation supports not only military operations but also underpins critical civilian infrastructure including telecommunications, banking systems, logistics, aviation, and precision agriculture.

The GPS III platform was intentionally built with a modular design to allow for incremental updates and the integration of future technologies as mission requirements evolve. Lockheed Martin says this approach enhances both resilience and adaptability in a threat-driven environment.

According to a statement from the company, “GPS is the gold standard for Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) services. The system continues to evolve to meet emerging challenges and ensure global access to secure and accurate data.”

With global dependence on PNT signals only increasing, the continued deployment of advanced GPS III satellites highlights the strategic importance of protected, precision navigation in both peacetime and conflict.