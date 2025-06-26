Lockheed secures $250M for F-35 digital infrastructure

Lockheed Martin has been awarded a $250 million contract modification to continue development and fielding of key mission support infrastructure for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, according to a Pentagon announcement.

The agreement, issued under contract N0001922D0004 by the Naval Air Systems Command, expands existing efforts for the F-35 logistics information system, including the Autonomic Logistics Information System (ALIS), its replacement system ODIN (Operational Data Integrated Network), and the Mission Planning Environment (MPE). These tools are essential for aircraft readiness, mission configuration, and data sharing across F-35 platforms.

The U.S. Department of Defense said the contract covers work for the U.S. Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps, as well as Foreign Military Sales customers and F-35 Cooperative Program Partners. The F-35A, F-35B, and F-35C variants will all benefit from the upgraded logistics and mission planning systems.

According to the announcement, “This modification increases the contract ceiling to provide for the ongoing production of the F-35 logistics information system,” adding that it includes “associated support necessary to field the F-35 ODIN, MPE, and components of any future ODIN and MPE retrofits.”

The majority of the work—approximately 95%—will be performed in Orlando, Florida, with the remainder in Fort Worth, Texas. The Pentagon said the project is scheduled for completion in August 2027. No funds were obligated at the time of the award; instead, resources will be allocated as individual orders are issued.

The Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command at Patuxent River, Maryland, is managing the contract. This contract action was not competed, the Pentagon said.

ODIN, developed to replace the aging ALIS system, is intended to provide faster, more accurate data to operators and maintainers of the F-35 fleet. It is part of a broader initiative to improve the fighter’s reliability and reduce maintenance time.