Lockheed Martin gets $30,6M deal to support Aegis Ashore site in Poland

Pentagon’s No.1 weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp has received a $30,6 million U.S. Missile Defense Agency contract modification under the Poland Aegis Ashore Engineering Agent (AAEA) contract.

This modification increases the total cumulative contract value by $30,6 million from $99 million to $129,6 million, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

Under this modification, the contractor will provide Poland AAEA engineering and security support, AAEA test and site updates, risk mitigation support, and continued completion effort for the Aegis Ashore Poland site.

The work will be performed in both Moorestown, New Jersey; and Redzikowo, Poland, with an expected completion date of June 30, 2023.

Aegis Ashore in Poland uses a defensive system almost identical to that used on U.S. Navy Aegis-capable guided-missile destroyers and cruisers at sea.

The system is designed to detect, track, engage and destroy ballistic missiles in flight. The complex at Redzikowo will consist of a fire-control radar “deckhouse” with an associated Aegis command, control and communications suite. Separately, it will house several launch modules containing Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) interceptors.

Once construction is completed, the Aegis Ashore site in Poland will expand a defensive capability that protects NATO European territories, populations and forces against ballistic missiles launched from outside the Euro-Atlantic region.